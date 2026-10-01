1 person rushed to hospital after apartment fire, Colorado firefighters rescue 2 dogs

One person was rushed to the hospital in an early morning apartment fire in Lakewood. On Thursday, West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a fire at an apartment building in the 7200 block of West Center Avenue in Belmar.

West Metro Fire Rescue

According to fire investigators, the fire started in a ground-floor unit, and crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.

Fire officials said the sprinklers were activated and the fire was contained to the room where it started. There was no structural damage to the unit.

West Metro Fire Rescue

One person was transported to the hospital and firefighters rescued two dogs.

One resident said he wasn't surprised by the fire alarm.

West Metro Fire Rescue

"I didn't see any smoke or flames, but this keeps happening like once every month. I thought this was happening that it was an actual drill or something, that if an actual fire comes up, I will leave, so I thought it was training or something like that," said the resident.

What caused the fire is being investigated.