1 killed in crash after vehicle drives off overpass, collides with light rail train south of Denver

One person was killed when a vehicle drove off the overpass at the I-25 and C-470 interchange south of the Denver metro area and then was struck by a light rail train early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near 10200 Station Way in Lone Tree just before 2 a.m.

There was one light rail operator and a passenger on the train at the time of the crash. Neither was injured.

Crews continued to work for several hours to remove the train because the vehicle was pinned between the train and the wall. The on-ramp from northbound I-25 from eastbound C-470 was closed during this time and reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol and Lone Tree police are investigating the crash.

The E Line trips remained suspended during the investigation on Tuesday morning. Shuttles replaced the R Line between Lincoln Avenue and Peoria Street and for the H Line between Southmoor and Ridgegate for both north and southbound trips.