Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.

deadly-crash-greeley.jpg
CBS

Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.

Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. 

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.