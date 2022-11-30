Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 1 arrested in deadly shooting in Castle Rock

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

1 shot, killed near the outlet mall in Castle Rock
1 shot, killed near the outlet mall in Castle Rock 00:21

Police in Castle Rock have arrested one suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers rushed to the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot during a fight in the parking lot. One person died and the other person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

miguel-mercado-mug.jpg
Miguel Mercado Castle Rock police

The suspect, later identified as Miguel Mercado, 20, initially got away but after an investigation and interviews, detectives identified him and his whereabouts. Police located the suspect in a vehicle at the intersection of Wilcox and South Street in downtown Castle Rock where he was taken into custody. 

Investigators are looking into the relationship between Mercado and the victims. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. 

Anyone who witnessed this incident or can provide investigators with additional details is asked to contact the Castle Rock Police Department's tip line at 720-733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 1:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.