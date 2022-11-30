1 killed, 1 arrested in deadly shooting in Castle Rock

Police in Castle Rock have arrested one suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers rushed to the area of Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot during a fight in the parking lot. One person died and the other person was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

Miguel Mercado Castle Rock police

The suspect, later identified as Miguel Mercado, 20, initially got away but after an investigation and interviews, detectives identified him and his whereabouts. Police located the suspect in a vehicle at the intersection of Wilcox and South Street in downtown Castle Rock where he was taken into custody.

Investigators are looking into the relationship between Mercado and the victims. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or can provide investigators with additional details is asked to contact the Castle Rock Police Department's tip line at 720-733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.