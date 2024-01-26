Watch CBS News
1 juvenile arrested after incident involving knife at Brighton High School

By Kasey Richardson

Brighton Police Department tweeted Friday evening that one juvenile teen was in custody after a stabbing that left one person injured. 

Police say one juvenile was arrested, processed and released after a reported stabbing at Brighton High School while the victim reportedly has non-life threatening injuries following the incident. 

Authorities say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, school security received report of a student "who had a significant injury to their leg."

The school resource officer was then contacted, which led to an emergency medical response team responding to the incident. The student was reportedly transported to an area hospital where they were treated for their injuries, while the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. 

Brighton PD is currently investigating the origins of the knife that was used and the details surrounding what led up to the incident. 

