1 juvenile arrested in Colorado Springs smash-and-grab at vape shop

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Springs police have arrested one juvenile in connection to a smash-and-grab at a vape shop. Police said a stolen white Hyundai smashed into the front of Vape & Smoke Shop on North Academy Boulevard around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they arrived in the 2900 block of North Academy Boulevard to learn that a Hyundai drove through the front of the store causing extensive damage. Investigators said after crashing into the store, two minors reportedly went inside and stole vape products. 

Detectives then said the minors reportedly stole a second car, a Kia Soul, to get away. The motor theft unit inside the vehicle was able to lead officers to the stolen Kia where the two minors were detained. 

One minor was arrested for motor vehicle theft and other warrants. Police said the same minor was allegedly arrested and released earlier this year for aggravated robbery. 

The second minor was released pending further investigation. Police said the suspect had been arrested and released at least four times this year for charges including aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft. 

