At least 1 injured when SkyWest flight from Aspen, Colorado hits turbulence, diverted to Austin, Texas

At least one person was injured when a SkyWest flight from Aspen, Colorado hit turbulence on its way to Houston on Thursday night. SkyWest Airlines flight 5971 was diverted to Austin and landed around 8 p.m. local time.

According to the recording of the conversation between the flight crew and the landing team in Austin, at least one person was hurt and bleeding. On that call, the pilot asked for a stretcher for the passenger.

When asked if there were injuries to the crew, the pilot responded, "Possibly."

The FAA released this statement about the diverted flight: SkyWest Airlines Flight 5971 landed safely at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 8 p.m. local time on Thursday, Aug. 28, after the crew reported encountering severe turbulence and a pressurization issue. The Embraer E175 was flying from Aspen, Colorado, to Houston. The FAA will investigate.

According to SkyWest, the flight had 39 passengers and four crew members, and two passengers were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

SkyWest said the flight was "operating as United Express from Aspen (ASE) to Houston (IAH) and was diverted to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after experiencing turbulence. The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard and we are working with our partner United to assist customers."