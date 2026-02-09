1 hospitalized after I-70 crash involving horse on Colorado's Western Slope

One person was hospitalized following a crash involving two vehicles and a horse on I-70 in Mesa County early Sunday morning. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened about 1:37 a.m. on Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 22 near Fruita.

Investigators said that initial reports indicate a Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by a 41-year-old male out of Grand Junction, and a Ford F-250, driven by a 17-year-old male out of Peyton, were traveling eastbound on I-70. That's when investigators said a horse began crossing the interstate, moving in front of both vehicles, causing them to strike the horse.

After the initial impact, the Land Cruiser rolled and came to rest on its roof. The driver of the Land Cruiser was rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured. The horse did not survive.

Troopers said I-70 was blocked after the crash. Once the vehicles and horse were removed from the road, I-70 reopened just before 5 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking witnesses to the crash to call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at (970) 249-4392 and reference 4A260128.