1 found dead inside burning trailer in Kremmling

One person was found deceased inside a burning trailer in Kremmling on Monday night. Firefighters rushed to the River Ranch Trailer Park located at 1109 Tyler Ave. in unincorporated Grand County about 9:32 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a fully engulfed structure fire at unit B-2. Law enforcement officers who initially responded to the scene were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby shed and residence. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The burning trailer in Kremmling on Monday night. Grand County

Firefighters found the adult male inside the residence who was later pronounced deceased by the Grand County Coroner's Office. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Anyone with direct information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone number for Dispatch at 970-725-3311.