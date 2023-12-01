1 dead, homicide investigation underway after shooting near N. Gaylord Street

The Denver Police Department announced on Friday that a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting that left one dead near N. Gaylord Street.

DPD tweeted Thursday evening that it was investigating a shooting in the 800 block of N. Gaylord Street as one adult male victim was located.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 800 block N. Gaylord St. One victim located, an adult male. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/sbamlP5gnb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 1, 2023

The department issued an update Friday morning saying that a homicide investigation was underway after the victim was pronounced dead and that investigators are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.