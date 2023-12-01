1 dead, homicide investigation underway after shooting near N. Gaylord Street
The Denver Police Department announced on Friday that a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting that left one dead near N. Gaylord Street.
DPD tweeted Thursday evening that it was investigating a shooting in the 800 block of N. Gaylord Street as one adult male victim was located.
The department issued an update Friday morning saying that a homicide investigation was underway after the victim was pronounced dead and that investigators are working to develop suspect information.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.
