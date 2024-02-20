1 dead after house fire in Castle Rock

One person died after a house fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the home near Lewis and Sixth streets about 1 p.m.

One person died in a house fire in Castle Rock. CBS

When crews first arrived they could see smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters located one person who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, they did not survive.

The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. What caused the fire is being investigated.