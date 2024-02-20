Watch CBS News
1 dead after house fire in Castle Rock

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

One person died after a house fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the home near Lewis and Sixth streets about 1 p.m.

deadly-castle-rock-fire-5vo-transfer-frame-556.jpg
One person died in a house fire in Castle Rock.  CBS

When crews first arrived they could see smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters located one person who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, they did not survive. 

The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. What caused the fire is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 5:38 PM MST

