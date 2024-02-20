1 dead after house fire in Castle Rock
One person died after a house fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the home near Lewis and Sixth streets about 1 p.m.
When crews first arrived they could see smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters located one person who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, they did not survive.
The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. What caused the fire is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.