1 dead after falling out of boat in the Royal Gorge on the Arkansas River

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the death of a man on Monday during a three-boat commercial trip in the Royal Gorge on the Arkansas River. This is the 12th confirmed water-related death in Colorado so far this year.

About 1:30 p.m. Monday, several passengers fell out of a boat as it entered the "Boat Eater Rapid" just past the Royal Gorge Bridge. All of the passengers were rescued from the water by other boats on the trip.

One of the rescued passengers, a 60-year-old man, was unresponsive after he was pulled out of the water. A guide immediately pulled the boat to shore and began CPR while another guide got a heart defibrillator from the river banks.

They performed CPR until an emergency vehicle, traveling by railroad tracks, arrived and transported the victim out of the gorge. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive.

"We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," said Tom Waters, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager in a statement, noting the victim was wearing a properly sized and fitted personal flotation device as well as a helmet.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the Fremont County Coroner.