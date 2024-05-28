Watch CBS News
1 arrested, accused of Memorial Day vandalism at Fort Morgan Cemetery in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

One woman has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism and destruction at Fort Morgan Cemetery on Memorial Day. Officers were called to the cemetery about 5:23 p.m. on Monday on reports of vandalism. 

fort-morgan-cemetery-damage-from-police-department.jpg
Damage at Fort Morgan Cemetery Fort Morgan Police

When officers arrived, they found an adult female in the area who was suspected of moving items from a headstone. 

Upon further investigation, officers found seven different burial sites that had been desecrated. Approximately 10 stone flower pots and decorations were damaged, with an estimated value of approximately $5,100.

fort-morgan-cemetery2-damage-from-police-department.jpg
  Damage at Fort Morgan Cemetery Fort Morgan Police

The suspect was identified as Michelle Mogan, 27, a transient. She was arrested and held without bond on charges of felony criminal mischief and seven misdemeanor counts of desecration of a venerated object.    

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 1:42 PM MDT

