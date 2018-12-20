(credit: CBS)

Marissa Armas is a bilingual reporter who's thrilled to be back home in Colorado reporting on her community. Born and raised in Denver, Marissa's a proud Latina, with roots in El Salvador, Guatemala and New Mexico.

Prior to joining the CBS4 Denver Team, Marissa was reporter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she extensively covered the southern border, immigration and communities of color. Her work at the border got her a Rocky Mountain Southwest Emmy nomination. In 2020, she committed to covering the Navajo Nation and other indigenous communities as they endured the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to her stint in New Mexico, Marissa was a multimedia journalist who traveled the country covering the Latino community for NBC News digital and NBC Latino. Marissa's work has been shared on NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, and other NBC platforms. While at NBC News, Marissa had the opportunity to interview many big name celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez and Jesse Jackson.

Marissa also worked as a general assignment reporter in El Paso, Texas where she covered the U.S.-Mexico border, Pope Francis' historic visit to Juarez and covered the primaries for the 2016 election.

Prior to taking the TV route, Marissa worked at several print and digital publications in Denver. She also spent a year studying abroad, where she worked for a European magazine in Madrid.

Marissa is a graduate of Denver West High School. She has a master's degree from Columbia Journalism School and a bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She's also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Marissa has a wide range of interests which include public policy, politics, education, culture, social justice and multimedia. When she's not working, Marissa enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, traveling, dancing, and trying new restaurants.

Just The Facts

• Position: Reporter/MMJ

• Year hired: 2021

• Alma Mater: Metro State University of Denver for my Bachelor's degree, Columbia University for my master's degree

• Why I am journalist: I become a journalist because I didn't like the way news outlets covered my community, and other marginalized groups. Being a journalist allows me to expose the injustices in the world, and highlight the positivity.

• Most memorable interview: Interviewing Selena Quintanilla's sister, Suzette

• Dream interview: Snoop Dogg

• Dream job: I'd love to be an astronaut

• Star sign: Team Taurus, let's go!!

• Favorite story: All my border coverage

• Favorite musician: Right now Bad Bunny, but on the regular Kaskade

• Hometown: Denver! Westwood best hood

• Number of children: 0

• Hobbies: I work hard so I really enjoy naps. I also love traveling, watching documentaries, and reading news.

• Favorite food: All Mexican food

• Number of siblings: Two brothers and one sister

• Favorite sports team: I'm not a big sports fan, but I'll always enjoy a beer at a game

• Favorite vacation spot: So far, Japan has been my absolute favorite!

• Least favorite household chore: taking out the trash

• Favorite word: Tummy

• Least favorite noise: Yelling

• What music are you listening to lately? Reggaetón

• What keeps you in Colorado? Without a doubt my family. I'm glad I get to be here and spend time with them.

• Who would play you in a movie? Gina Rodriguez

