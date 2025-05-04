Watch CBS News

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready for ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is ready for an immediate cease-fire if Russia agrees to a 30-day truce. The comments come after he dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire.
