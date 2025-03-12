Watch CBS News

Young cancer survivor's story inspires new music

Ky Larkin, 14, beat germinoma brain cancer, and wrote a story with her siblings about a battle against a serious opponent. As Noel Brennan reports, the organization Sing Me a Story turned it into music.
