Wrongful death lawsuit filed in murder of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy Joseph Czuba, 71, has been charged is charged with stabbing 32-year-old Hanan Shaheen – whose name has also been spelled Hanaan Shahin – and her 6-year-old son, Wadee Alfayoumi. Shaheen's family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Czuba and two of his family members.