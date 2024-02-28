Watch CBS News

Wendy's to experiment with surge pricing

The price of your burger and fries could be going up, depending on what time of the day it is. Fast food giant Wendy’s announced that it will begin "surge" pricing items next year during its busiest hours, much like Uber.
