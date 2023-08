Video released in deputy's fatal shooting of Jarveon Hudspeth Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is raising questions about the police shooting of Jarveon Hudspeth. Investigators in Memphis have released video of the shooting, which shows Hudspeth being pulled over and searched before he gets back into his car and tries to drive away. A Shelby County deputy jumped into the car with him, and at some point the deputy's gun went off, killing Hudspeth.