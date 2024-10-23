U.S. "seeing evidence" of North Korean troops in Russia as Ukraine war rages Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. was "seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops in Russia," offering the first comments by a senior U.S. official on the seemingly expanding ties between two major U.S. adversaries. South Korean officials first raised the alarm about the North Korean deployments to Russia last week, saying Seoul's intelligence agencies had evidence that North Korean commandos were sent to Russia on their way to join Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.