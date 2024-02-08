Watch CBS News

Two Chicago-area natives detained in Gaza

The U.S. State Department is looking into claims the young men were taken by the Israeli military. Meanwhile, other members of their family had just gotten home from Gaza Thursday after being trapped there for months. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
