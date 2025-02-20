Watch CBS News

Trump, Zelenskyy engage in war of words

President Trump escalated his war of words with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenksyy, accusing him of starting the war, which began after Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago, and misusing U.S. aid.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.