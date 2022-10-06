Tortugas run club in Pilsen aims to make inclusive environment for runners This weekend, thousands of runners from around the world will lace up their sneakers for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Running clubs across the city have been picking up the pace and training for weeks in anticipation of the big race. One running club in particular has exploded in popularity, even getting the attention of Nike. The run club "Tortugas" – which means turtle in Spanish – has been meeting every Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood's Harrison Park since last summer.