Suburban teen helping raise mental health awareness for other students American teens are in trouble, not for what they're doing, but because of what they're going through. Suicide, depression, anxiety and mental health struggles in general all are on the rise. Some blame social media, some blame COVID, but other adults are going straight to the source – the teens – to figure out what's going on, and what we can do about it. Oak Forest High School junior Ryan Lipsett was just named to the Creative Visions Mental Health Youth Advisory Committee, focused on promoting mental health awareness for teens through storytelling and creative expression.