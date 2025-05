St. Ignatius surprises water polo captain with impromptu graduation at state tourney Veronica Rauch had a choice; attend her high school graduation at St. Ignatius College Prep, or play in the IHSA State Quarterfinals for girls' water polo. Both were happening just an hour apart. As team captain, Rauch chose the latter. Rauch said there wasn't even a decision to be made when it came to attending graduation or playing water polo.