RSV cases are on the rise. What do parents need to know to protect their kids? While it's typical this time of year to see an uptick in cold and flu cases, this is also when doctors start to see an increase in respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. The virus can be especially dangerous in infants and young children. Kaelyn Bogucki's son, Benny, caught RSV last month at just 8 weeks old, and he's still struggling with lingering symptoms. She joined Dr. Dan Johnson, chief of the pediatric infectious diseases section at Comer Children's Hospital, to talk to CBS 2 streaming anchor Brad Edwards about what parents need to know.