Watch CBS News

Ring doorbell camera holds "Great Ghost Search"

The company wants people to catch “ghosts”—whether real paranormal proof or just folks in costume—on their Ring Doorbell cameras. The winner of the contest will get $100,000 for a downpayment to get a new and not-so-haunted house.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.