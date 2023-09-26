Watch CBS News

Record number of migrants arrive in Chicago

Migrants went on arriving on charter buses all day long, with school buses on standby - since the city did not know exactly when or how many new arrivals they would be greeting. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
