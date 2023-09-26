8 more buses bringing migrants to Chicago on Tuesday, the most ever in one day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials were expecting eight more buses carrying asylum seekers were expected to arrive in Chicago on Tuesday, the most ever in one day since the influx of migrants began last summer.

Office of Emergency Management and Communications spokeswoman Mary May confirmed some of those buses arrived Tuesday morning, with the rest expected later in the day. She confirmed it's the largest number of buses bringing migrants to Chicago in a single day since last August, when the first groups of asylum seekers began arriving from Texas.

Migrants went on arriving on charter buses all day long at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station, 630 W. Harrison St. School buses were also waiting on standby - since the city did not know exactly when or how many new arrivals they would be greeting.

A charter bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station on Sept. 26, 2023. It was one of eight buses overall expected to arrive in the city, the most in one day since an influx of migrants began in late August 2022. Megan Hickey

Over the weekend, two buses also arrived from El Paso, Texas, the first time El Paso has sent migrants to Chicago since last December.

Chicago has now received 71 buses from that city.

As of Tuesday, more than 15,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last August.

The rate of arrivals has significantly ramped up since May. A total of 281 buses carrying migrants have arrived Aug. 31, 2022, with 172 of those arriving since May 12; including 60 so far this month alone.

As of Tuesday, nearly 9,000 migrants were still staying in 21 temporary shelters established by the city, with another 2,052 awaiting placement while staying in Chicago police stations, or at O'Hare and Midway airports.

OEMC said 380 new arrivals were waiting at O'Hare Tuesday, 16 are waiting at Midway, and 1,656 were waiting in police stations.

Over the weekend, volunteer groups on the frontlines of the city's ongoing migrant crisis said they are scrambling to keep up.

For more than a year now, the effort to help asylum seekers has been a joint effort with agencies in Chicago - as well as churches and groups in the surrounding areas.

Volunteer groups across the board are overwhelmed - low on resources and just trying to keep up with demand as the flow of migrants shows no signs of slowing down.

"We don't know where they are going. We don't know where they're going to end up," said Erika Villegas of the Police Station Response Team, "and so everyone's kind of scrambling."

As one of eight charter buses carrying migrants arrived at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station on Sept. 26, 2023, several school buses were standing by, apparently waiting to take the arriving asylum seekers to temporary shelters or Chicago police stations. Megan Hickey

Villegas said her organization has felt the influx at every district.

"We are tired. We have exhausted a lot of our own resources," she said, "and so we are definitely feeling, really, the growing pains of this problem that we have in our city."

Villegas said the Police Station Response Team is always in need of water and fresh fruit at the police stations.

Further, with this influx of migrants, the big concern is winter.

This happens in what has been a busy week for the city of Chicago as officials navigate the migrant crisis. CBS 2 learned about Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan to create migrant base camps that are expected to go up across the city. The city has signed a $29 million contract with a private security firm to set up the tents, but has yet to announce where any of those camps will be built, or when work would begin.

Meantime, two aldermen want Chicago to rethink being a sanctuary city, and leave it up to voters to decide if the city should continue offering protections for undocumented immigrants.

Alds. Anthony Napolitano (41st) and Anthony Beale (9th) have sponsored a resolution to add a referendum to March 2024 primary ballots in Chicago, asking voters if the city should keep its sanctuary city designation.

Chicago's "Welcoming City Ordinance" bars police officers from cooperating with federal immigration agents; and prohibits city agencies from detaining anyone solely based on their immigration status, or transferring anyone to the custody of federal immigration officials solely for civil immigration enforcement. Unless otherwise required by state or federal law, the city also may not ask a person about their immigration status, or share that information with any other agency.

The proposal from Beale and Napolitano has yet to be introduced to the City Council, and likely will face stiff opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson and his progressive allies on the council.

On the national level, the Biden administration also announced that it will now issue temporary protected status to Venezuelans who arrived before July 31 - giving them a pathway to work legally, which many would say will alleviate pressure on the city.