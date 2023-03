Public health experts concerned about spread of drug-resistant fungus Candida auris The CDC is on high alert over the fungus known as Candida auris. The drug-resistant infection is rapidly spreading across the U.S., particularly in hospitals and long-term care facilities. What is the state of the deadly fungus in Illinois and what's being done to stop the spread? CBS 2's Audrina Bigos takes your questions to the Chicago Department of Public Health's Massimo Pacilli.