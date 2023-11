Pressure for cease-fire mounts; expert describes scale of suffering, death in Gaza In a third visit to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, asking for a "humanitarian pause" to the ongoing war in Gaza. President Biden echoed Blinken's request, saying that a short pause in military operations is needed to bring in more aid. But Netanyahu rejected any calls for a "temporary" ceasefire until more than 240 hostages are released.