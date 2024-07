President Biden's exit from 2024 race sets up historic DNC in Chicago President Joe Biden announced he would end his 2024 re-election bid​ and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to be their party's nominee, less than a month before the Democratic National Convention was set to take place in Chicago. Delegates will vote to nominate a candidate at the United Center next month, unless the person is chosen in a closed-door vote beforehand.