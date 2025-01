A low-speed police chase early Wednesday in north suburban Mundelein ended after a man suffering self-inflicted injuries crashed into a police car.

Police pursuit ends with crash involving Lake County, Illinois squad car in north Chicago suburb A low-speed police chase early Wednesday in north suburban Mundelein ended after a man suffering self-inflicted injuries crashed into a police car.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On