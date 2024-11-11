Watch CBS News

Pitchfork Music Festival leaving Chicago

Pitchfork cited the change in the music festival landscape as the reason it is pulling out of Union Park. But Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said festival organizers told him Pitchfork isn’t profitable. Charlie De Mar reports.
