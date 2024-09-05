Watch CBS News

Peotone's "Millie" needs help with its repairs

Noel Brennan reports Peotone needs help preserving a historical treasure because its iconic windmill has turned 152 years old. This year, it's seen better days, but the village is rallying in hopes of restoring the old mill.
