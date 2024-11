Paul Vallas on the elected school board, the Chicago Teachers Union, and other education matters Voters are casting their ballots for 10 elected Chicago School Board members for now, but the mayor still has control of most seats on the board. Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer, explains what type of say the voter is really going to have on the school board. Vallas also says the Chicago Teachers Union has been undertaking a “big power grab” in recent years.