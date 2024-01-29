Illinois vaccination rates low, cause of concern for a possible measles outbreak The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers to be on alert for measles. The highly infectious virus was eliminated in the U.S. nearly 20 years ago, but now several states have measles outbreaks due to a lack of vaccinations. Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist with the University of Illinois at Chicago, joined the stream to talk about misinformation about vaccines, and her concern about the potential for a measles outbreak in Chicago and Illinois.