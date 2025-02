On-air personality Jeanne Sparrow talks new book Sparrow is an award-winning speaker, television host, and radio host. She hosts her own weekly radio show, V-103, and a podcast called "Fearless Authenticity with Jeanne Sparrow." As if that wasn't enough, she can now add author to her resume. The book is called "Fearless Authenticity: Lead Better, Sell More, and Speak Sensationally."