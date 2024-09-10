Northern Illinois coach looks to capitalize in recruiting after upsetting Notre Dame The Northern Illinois Huskies have been in the spotlight since pulling off a shocker in South Bend and beating No. 5 Notre Dame as a 28-point underdog. It was NIU's first win against a Top-25 team in over a decade and a slew of national recognition has ensued. Head coach Thomas Hammock's phone has been buzzing nonstop since the Huskie's heroics, but he was kind enough to carve out some time to speak to CBS News Chicago Sports Director Ryan Baker.