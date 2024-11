New DePaul basketball coach Chris Holtmann eyes return to NCAA Tournament It's been a while since there's been excitement around the DePaul men's basketball program and Chris Holtmann is hoping to change that. CBS News Chicago's Matt Zahn sat down with the Blue Demons' new head coach to get a little insight on why he decided DePaul was the right spot for him now and why he believes he's the right person to lead a turnaround.