Neighbor charged with 9-year-old girl's murder appears in court A 43-year-old man has been ordered held without bail, after he was charged with shooting a 9-year-old girl in front of her father outside their Portage Park home over the weekend. Serabi Medina was shot and killed around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of North Long Avenue. She was supposed to enter the 4th grade this upcoming school year.