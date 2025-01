Melissa Calusinski, daycare worker convicted of murder, hopes Illinois governor will free her based A former daycare worker convicted of murdering a toddler in her care has served 16 years of her 31-year prison sentence, but she has long insisted she is innocent. "48 Hours" has been investigating the case for more than a decade, and now Melissa Calusinski's fate lies with Gov. JB Pritzker, who has the power to grant clemency and release her.