Meet Franny, Paws Chicago’s Pet of the Week

This 3-year-old girl lights up with her signature grin and a little wiggle when she’s feeling happy and cozy, which usually happens when she’s playing with her favorite toys or relaxing in a comfy spot with her favorite humans.
