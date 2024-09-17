Watch CBS News

McDonald's Happy Meals now have collectable Crocs

Starting Tuesday, you can get Croc keychains inspired by the iconic clogs. One shoe comes in a Happy Meal, along with a shoe box and sticker pad to decorate your new kicks. So get them while they're hot.
