Little leaguers from Chicago suburb get ready for World Series in Pennsylvania The Hinsdale Little League team punched their ticket to the Little League World Series last Wednesday when they beat Jasper, Indiana Little League team on a walk-off hit in extra innings to win the Great Lakes Region. Coach Chad Wanless and 12-year-old outfielder Michael Kipnis joined us from Williamsport as they prepare for their first Little League World Series on Friday.