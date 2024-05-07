Watch CBS News

Lawsuit details years of abuse at Illinois youth detention centers

A new scathing lawsuit accused state employees of sexually abusing 95 people while they were children detained in Illinois detention facilities. CBS 2 spoke with several incarceration watchdog groups who said more should be done to allow public access to discipline decisions and personnel records of staff at juvenile detention centers. They said a lack of access creates a cloud of secrecy over the people working directly with children.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.