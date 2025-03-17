Watch CBS News

Lawsuit challenges ICE arrests in Chicago

ICE came to a family’s house in southwest suburban Lyons on Jan. 26 with a warrant looking for the son of the family. Instead, they arrested, detained and jailed the dad — who had the same name. Political Reporter Chris Tye reports.
