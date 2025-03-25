Lawmakers grill national security officials on texts in group chat on plans to bomb Yemen It's the group text heard around the world. Congress wants to know how a journalist ended up in a Trump administration text thread about highly sensitive military operations. Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies were testifying Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about global security threats, one day after it was revealed that top Trump officials inadvertently included a journalist in a group chat about the United States' highly sensitive plans to bomb Houthi targets in Yemen.