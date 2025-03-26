Watch CBS News

Lawmakers asking White House for investigation into leak of military plans on group chat

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress are asking for an official investigation into what happened when a reporter was added to a Trump administration group chat discussing planned military strikes against Houthi rebels. The heads of the Senate Armed Services Committee are asking the White House for an inspector general investigation into the use of the messaging app Signal to discuss sensitive military plans.
