Joseph Czuba found guilty for murder and hate crime in killing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi Jurors on Friday found Joseph Czuba guilty of murder and hate crime in the 2023 killing of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi. Prosecutors argued this attack was motivated by anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian extremism, following the escalation of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict in October 2023.